Scores only represent a snapshot of the facility at the time of inspection. Scoring is based on critical vs. non critical violations. Repeated facility names may indicate follow-up inspection of a single permitted activity or an inspection of a different activity in the same facility, i.e. meat, fish or produce departments in a grocery store.
If the restaurant is not listed the following may be occurring: change of ownership, remodeling or it is a new establishment not yet inspected.
For more information about the food scores listed here, please call Food Protection and Education at (214) 670-8083.
|Score Range:
|100 - 90
|Very Good - Regular 6 month inspection
|89 - 80
|Good - Regular 6 month inspection
|79 - 70
|Passing - Requires re-inspection within 30 days
|69 - 60
|Failing - Requires follow-up inspection within 10 days or closure
|59 and below
|Unacceptable - Closure; requires re-inspection before reopening
© 2001-2006 City of Dallas, Texas.