 Dallas, Texas
Food Protection and Education

Scores only represent a snapshot of the facility at the time of inspection. Scoring is based on critical vs. non critical violations. Repeated facility names may indicate follow-up inspection of a single permitted activity or an inspection of a different activity in the same facility, i.e. meat, fish or produce departments in a grocery store.

If the restaurant is not listed the following may be occurring: change of ownership, remodeling or it is a new establishment not yet inspected.

For more information about the food scores listed here, please call Food Protection and Education at (214) 670-8083.
 
Score Range:  
100 - 90 Very Good - Regular 6 month inspection
89 - 80 Good - Regular 6 month inspection
79 - 70 Passing - Requires re-inspection within 30 days
69 - 60 Failing - Requires follow-up inspection within 10 days or closure
59 and below Unacceptable - Closure; requires re-inspection before reopening

